Pakistan monsoon death toll reaches 86

People standing near vehicles stuck in mud, as waiting for rescue heavy moon-soon rain in Abbottabad on July 7, 2023. — Online

At least 86 people Tuesday have died since June 25 in the wake of the ongoing monsoon rains across the country causing massive loss of life and property, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the disaster management authority, six people — three each in Sindh and Punjab — have lost lives, while nine sustained injuries in Pakistan in the last 24 hours.

Overall, Punjab remains the most-impacted province with 52 deaths while 20 were reported dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six in Balochistan, five in Sindh and three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the deceased, at least 37 are children, while 33 men and 16 women have also been killed in different incidents. At least 151 people have been injured owing to the havoc caused by recent rains, which include 56 men, 43 women and 52 children, as per the NDMA record.

The authority also reported that a total of 97 houses were damaged by monsoon rains and floods.

The NDMA's forecast also mentioned the risk of medium to high level flood at Jassar in River Ravi, while there is moderate flood risk in River Chenab.

Rescue 1122 on high alert

Meanwhile, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab, Imran Qureshi, has ordered the disaster response team of Rescue 1122 to be kept on high alert.

"There should be ample stock of petrol and diesel for the rescue operation," he said. He has also instructed to ensure the availability of medicines in abundant quantities at all the medical camps.

"Appropriate place and food should be arranged for the animals," Qureshi added.

The PDMA official insisted that citizens should be informed about the possible flood situation in the low-lying areas.

The PDMA has also issued a high alert regarding the water release by India in River Sutlej.

"India has released 95,027 cusecs of water from Harike to Sutlej River," the provincial authority stated.



The deputy commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari have been directed to complete arrangements in advance, while the staff in the emergency control room has been ordered to remain alert all the time, Qureshi said.

"All concerned departments should inform the authorities about the latest situation," he said, instructing relevant authorities.