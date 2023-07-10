India's release of flood water triggers rescue efforts in Punjab's Shakargarh

Rescue workers monitor the flood situation at a bridge over a stream in Rawalpindi on July 7, 2023. — AFP

The Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel Monday conducted a joint rescue operation to retrieve people who were trapped in tehsil Shakargarh after water in River Ravi increased to a dangerous level following India's release of excess water.

At least 223 people — mostly women and children — were brought to safety while the rescue team of Punjab Rangers remains present in the border area to deal with any untoward situation.



Floodwaters from India have also inundated crops in the impacted border village of Jalala in Shakargarh. The crops got submerged while people engaged in paddy cultivation were trapped.

Pakistan's eastern neighbour released at least 185,000 cusecs of water in River Ravi on Sunday. Resultantly, excessive water from India reached Kartarpur Jassar through Naina Kot and is expected to reach Lahore via Shahdara in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, there is flooding in River Ravi, Nullah Baeen and other tributaries.

The administration, as per officials, is on alert in the districts adjacent to River Ravi and Chenab, while relief camps have been set up in various districts in view of the floods.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), there is moderate flooding in Chenab at Marala as well as Shakargarh and Nullah Baeen, low-level flood in Khanki and Kadirabad in Chenab, while the flow of water in other rivers including Ravi is normal.

The flow of water in all rivers, barrages, dams and canals is being continuously monitored. The control room, meanwhile, is monitoring the entire situation in Punjab.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said there is no flood in the province. India, he added, had released the same amount of water in Ravi last year which was 31,000 cusecs when it reached Lahore.

Speaking about the arrangements regarding flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, the chief minister said the preparations are complete. However, he added, settlements should not have been built inside the river emphasising that people settled on government lands will definitely be removed.

NDMA advisory

The National Disaster Management Authority has also issued an update on the present status of floods stating that as per the latest flow data from Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Akhnoor is experiencing high flows.

However, Marala will experience rising of flows in next 12 hours which will climb from medium to high flows level, it added.

According to NDMA, Marala's maximum level capacity is 1,100,000 cusecs, while its current level is medium at 170,000 cusecs. The water is expected to rise by 250,000 cusecs.

The NDMA has advised that low-lying areas already identified be warned for developing situation in case of need.



"Water regulation contingency for managing high flows be executed immediately to regulate water through link canals," the authority added.

As per the NDMA, monitoring of developing situation and updates is being shared with local communities and relevant authorities at all levels.

"Line departments, Rescue 1122 and armed forces be placed on standby for responding immediately to any untoward situation," the advisory mentioned.

PM Shehbaz orders timely, safe evacuation

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has also praised the rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel for their efforts towards timely evacuation and assistance of affectees in Shakargarh.

"The lives of dozens of people, including women and children, were saved by the timely assistance of the rangers and rescuers," PM Shehbaz said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He added that the entire nation, including himself, pays tribute to the "dutiful sons of Pakistan".

The premier has directed rescue organisations to make foolproof arrangements to deal with the possible flood situation in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej.

He has also directed raising awareness among people in the potentially affected areas, while iterating on preparations for their timely and safe evacuation.