Karachi likely to witness drizzle ahead of monsoon rains tonight

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast drizzle in Karachi tonight (Tuesday), which will mark the start of full-intensity monsoon rains in the port city.



As Karachi braces for heavy downpours under the monsoon spell, PMD said that the weather in the port city is likely to remain cloudy.

The latest weather update issued by the Met Department said that the cloudy weather will persist for at least a day.



Meanwhile, the mercury can shoot up to 36°C and drop as low as 29.5°C under the effect of likely rain.

As per the Met department, the humidity level in the atmosphere in Karachi is currently 61%, while western winds are blowing at a speed of 23 to 24 kilometres per hours.

The torrential rains in the upper parts of the country have caused a high number of deaths. As per NDMA's latest report on the casualties, at least 86 people, including children and women, have been killed by rain-related incidents since June.

While predicting the time for the monsoon spell to hit the country, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman urged the public and authorities concerned including non-government organisations (NGOs) to remain alert, keeping in view the urban flooding risk.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal, with high or very high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and its associated Nullahs — Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Palkhu and Basanter — are expected.

"Above condition may cause urban flooding in municipal areas and landsliding in hilly regions," the NDMA added.

Meanwhile, Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall under the spell.