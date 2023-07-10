Dua Lipa stuns in chainmail gown while attending ‘Barbie’ premiere

Dua Lipa also grasped the chance to be a part of the movie's soundtrack with her song 'Dance The Night'

Dua Lipa looked as stunning as ever in a daring chainmail gown as she attended the Barbie movie premiere in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old singer plays the role of Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated flick.

She was joined by the star-studded cast of the film at the Shrine Auditorium including the lead, Margot Robbie who turned heads in a recreated strapless gown from the 1960 Mattel doll.

Along with Dua's cameo role in the film which is set to hit theatres on July 21, she also grasped the chance to be a part of the movie’s soundtrack with her song Dance The Night being the lead single.

Dua posed for pictures while donning a sheer strapless chainmail gown that sparkled under the lights with the singer making the daring choice to only don a pair of white lower undergarments.

She matched the dress with a pair of pointed-toe heels, and dangly silver earrings along with a stunning rhinestone necklace. Her dress swooped down for a bold neckline and the back of the dress remained open for a similar cut.

Her long dark hair was parted down the middle and flowed down her shoulders paired with a glamorous makeup look including a warm shade of blush, mascara and a nude lip.