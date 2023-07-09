Royal family depicts its ‘tragic tale’ as it ‘lacks unity’ in King Charles’ reign

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth, the royal family had a more united front compared to the monarchy of King Charles, where the family seems more divided.

According body language expert, Judi James, the royal family look like in conflict per her analysis of King Charles’ Trooping the Colour balconies and those of his late mother for Express.com.uk.

At the Trooping the Colour in 2023, Chares and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Judi described that the “composition of this ‘slimmed down’ royal balcony pose looks like a gappy smile with several teeth missing.”

“Instead of a smaller, tighter, loyal group it looks like five factions in apparent conflict: Anne and Tim stand awkwardly at one end,” she continued. “William and Kate pose in a glittering but slightly cordoned-off family group; Charles and Camilla take all the goodwill from the crowds in the middle; Edward and Sophie try hard to create some sociable links with the Gloucester’s at the other end.”

According to the expert, “Any ‘One united family group’ vibe seems to be totally lacking.”

This year’s appearance at the royal event was also a reminder for royal fans of who else had stood there in the years gone by.

“The gaps only call to mind the people who are missing. Charles once had a mother, father, brother, son and his son’s family to mingle with,” claimed James.

“But each of the gaps now seems to tell its own tragic or murky tale. The dynasty seems to have been dismissed or scattered, leaving this tentative group that is left looking like uneasy survivors of a business cull.”

James is of the view that in the late Queen’s reign, her Trooping the Colour celebrations were always slightly more “animated and excited” but this time “nobody seems to know where to stand now and there is little in the way of mingling.”