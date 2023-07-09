Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea confirms exit from Old Trafford

(FILES) Manchester United´s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea saves a headed attempt from Fulham´s Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (not pictured) during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on March 19, 2023..—AFP

David de Gea, the Spanish goalkeeper, has officially announced his departure from Manchester United after an illustrious 12-year stint with the club. De Gea, who became a free agent at the end of June after his contract expired, cited the need for a fresh challenge as the reason behind his decision.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the 32-year-old expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the loyal supporters of Manchester United. He highlighted the pride he felt every time he wore the iconic red shirt and led the team, considering it an honour to represent one of the biggest clubs in the world.

De Gea's time at Manchester United was marked by numerous achievements, setting club records for a goalkeeper with 545 appearances and 190 clean sheets. He won several major titles during his tenure, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, and Carabao Cup. Recognised as a four-time Player of the Year, De Gea's exceptional performances solidified his status as one of the finest goalkeepers in the club's history.

While the destination of De Gea's next chapter remains uncertain, Manchester United has been engaged in positive discussions regarding potential reinforcements in the goalkeeping department. Negotiations with Inter Milan's Andre Onana have been ongoing, although the club will need to find a compromise on the transfer fee. With Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton as the remaining experienced options, United will carefully consider their priorities in the upcoming season.

The decision for De Gea's departure followed months of negotiations, during which no formal contract offer was made by the club to the Spanish international. Ultimately, both parties agreed that the time had come to part ways. As United begins their pre-season preparations, Heaton is expected to start in goal for their opening match against Leeds, while the search for a long-term replacement continues.