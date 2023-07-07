Kylian Mbappé and Kim Kardashian's video sparks rumours in Spain

A video of Kylian Mbappé and Kim Kardashian's has sparked speculations about the nature of their "relationship".



The video shot at Michael Rubin's party featured moments Kim and the star footballer spent together.

According to a report in Marca.com, the video of them together has raised a few eyebrows in Spain because people think the clip suggested the pair spent some part of the evening together.

A video released by Rubin himself shows the pair of them hanging out during the event and smiling wide.

Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and others attended what a publication called the most A-list party of all time.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart and his wife and many other celebrities were also seen in the video shared by sports merchandise billionaire Michael Rubin on Twitter.

The 4th of July weekend party was hosted by Rubin at his $50 million beachside mansion.

The billionaire invites a guest list including a complete who’s who of Hollywood, along with top-tier influencers, business moguls and sports stars, to celebrate his famous “white party” at his lavish Bridgehampton estate, according to news.com.au.