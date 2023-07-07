Brazilian Women's World Cup team's aircraft displays solidarity with Iranian protesters.—Twitter@sara_boroumand

The Brazilian Women's World Cup squad made their arrival in Australia for the upcoming 2023 tournament aboard a plane that prominently featured a tribute to Iranian human rights protesters.

Upon landing in Brisbane, the aircraft showcased the faces of Amir Nasr-Azadani and Mahsa Amini, who have become symbols of anti-government demonstrations in Iran, on its tail.

Additionally, powerful messages advocating for women's rights and freedom of speech, such as "No woman should be forced to cover her head" and "No man should be hanged for saying this," adorned the side of the plane.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) clarified that they had no involvement in the messages displayed on the plane, stating that they had chartered the private aircraft and that the responsibility for the messages lies with the owner of the plane. CNN has reached out to both the CBF and FIFA, the international governing body for football, for their comments on the matter. The aircraft used for the journey belongs to Argentine film producer Enrique Piñeyro, according to Australian broadcaster SBS.

The protests in Iran were sparked by the tragic death of Mahsa Amini in September of the previous year. Amini, a young woman, was detained by Iran's morality police on allegations of improper hijab-wearing. Her passing triggered nationwide protests, shedding light on the mistreatment of women and bringing attention to long-standing economic and political grievances within Iran. The regime responded with a violent crackdown, suppressing the protests, which posed a significant challenge to Iran's ruling clerical regime.

Amir Nasr-Azadani, a prominent Iranian footballer, has been accused of involvement in the killing of three security officers during protests in Isfahan. He has been charged with rioting against authorities, a crime that carries the death penalty under Iran's penal code. Nasr-Azadani has already been sentenced to 26 years in prison. The inclusion of their faces on the plane serves as a powerful symbol of solidarity with the Iranian protesters and their fight for human rights.

In the upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup, Brazil is placed in Group F alongside France, Jamaica, and Panama. Their campaign will commence on July 24 in Adelaide, while the tournament itself is scheduled to start on July 20. Recently, FIFA announced that team captains in the Women's World Cup would be allowed to wear armbands representing various social causes, including gender equality, inclusion, and peace. This decision reflects FIFA's commitment to using the platform of women's football to promote important social issues.