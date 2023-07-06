 
close
Thursday July 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Alamgir Tareen, Jahangir Tareen's brother, dies by suicide at 63

Police and family members confirm reports of Alamgir Tareen's suicide at his apartment in Lahore

By Raees Ansari
July 06, 2023
Alamgir Tareen. — PCB
Alamgir Tareen. — PCB 

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen allegedly died by suicide, police and family members said on Thursday.

The shocking incident was confirmed by Tareen, who was present at Alamgir's apartment in Lahore's Gulberg area. 

Police said that Alamgir, 63, had left a suicide note before allegedly shooting himself in the head at his apartment. 

Meanwhile, the police higher-ups said that further details will be available when they visit the crime scene.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.