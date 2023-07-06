Newcastle leads race to secure Harvey Barnes from Leicester City

Newcastle leads the race to secure Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.—Twitter@TheSpursExpress

Newcastle United have emerged as the frontrunners in the pursuit of Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, amid competition from Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United.

Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle, is determined to strengthen his squad with a new left-winger, and Barnes is at the top of his wishlist. The potential departure of Allan Saint-Maximin, who has attracted interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, could open the door for Newcastle to secure Barnes' signature.

Newcastle has already bolstered their midfield with the acquisition of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, and now Howe's focus is on reinforcing their attacking options. Barnes, who holds a valuation of £50 million, is expected to depart Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League.

During the previous season, Howe frequently utilised Alexander Isak, Miguel Almirón, Saint-Maximin, and Anthony Gordon in wide positions. While Saint-Maximin brings excitement to the team, his inconsistency has been a concern, and parting ways with him would provide Newcastle with additional financial resources for transfers.

The exact transfer fee Leicester will demand for Barnes remains uncertain, especially after their recent sale of James Maddison to Tottenham for £40 million. Initial reports suggested that Leicester would seek £50 million for the 25-year-old winger, but they might be willing to accept a lower fee considering their relegation to the Championship.

West Ham United has also shown interest in Barnes as they aim to reinforce their left side. Manager David Moyes, who is expected to have substantial funds at his disposal following the anticipated departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million, admires Barnes for his goal-scoring ability, having netted 13 goals last season.

West Ham's current left-wing options, including Saïd Benrahma, Maxwel Cornet, and Pablo Fornals, all face uncertain futures. Cornet has struggled with injuries since joining from Burnley last summer and is reportedly available for sale, Fornals has only one year remaining on his contract, and Benrahma might be enticed by a new challenge.

While West Ham and Aston Villa are set to participate in European competitions next season (Europa League and Europa Conference League, respectively), Newcastle's potential inclusion in the Champions League could play a decisive role in their pursuit of Barnes.

Tottenham's chances of signing Barnes seem less likely as they are close to finalising a deal for Israel winger Manor Solomon from Maccabi Petah Tikva. Additionally, Newcastle is actively pursuing the signing of Southampton right-back Tino Livramento, showcasing their ambition to strengthen the squad for the upcoming campaign.