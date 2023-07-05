Common and Jennifer Hudson 'head over heels' for each other

Jennifer Hudson and Common are reportedly now an item as the duo was spotted in London enjoying a romantic weekend.
According to Daily Mail, the couple jetted to the UK to watch the Tony-winning drama A Stranger Loop, as they are also the producers of the musical.
“There has been speculation for months regarding whether or not they are together, but the fact they’ve traveled all the way to London together shows they’re very much an item,” a bird chirped to the tabloid.
“They arrived to the show individually to avoid any commotion but away from prying eyes, they were very much in each other’s company,” the insider noted.
Since March, the rumour mill has been churning that the pair are more than just friends, especially after the Spotlight crooner wished the rapper birthday on Instagram.
“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!” she penned the wish.
“Thank you!” the Silo star replied to her wish on his Instagram Story.
Moreover, Common and Hudson have shared the screen in the upcoming film Breathe.
