Robert De Niro on the verge of 'breaking' after grandson's death

Robert De Niro is devastated after a recent tragedy in his life.

The actor who has lost his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, this week is showcasing the 'iceman crack'.

Speaking about his pain, a source told The Sun: "Knowing De Niro is knowing a guy who isn't affected much by the ups and downs of life. His attitude is that emotions are for the screen, and in real life he goes out of his way to present an icy-calm, rock-steady demeanour."

"He's seen a lot and been through a lot. He doesn't have anything to prove to anybody at this point, and he can still snap his finger and get a movie made, which is the definition of power in Hollywood but he has had an absolutely crazy 2023."

"Having a new baby, dealing with the ridiculous details that are coming out of his legal battle with his former assistant, and now facing the death of his grandson. If the iceman is ever going to crack, that's going to happen now, because what he's been facing is a perfect storm and the year is barely half over," the insider concluded.

Speaking about her deceased son, De Niro's daughter turned to her social media to pen an emotional tribute.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she began.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," the 51-year-old noted.