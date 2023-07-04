Jemima Khan's rom-com film garners 4 awards at UK film festival

British screenwriter and film producer Jemima Khan (second left) with director Shekhar Kapur and Asim Chaudhry. — Twitter/@Jemima_Khan

British romantic comedy film What's Love Got to Do with It? — written and co-produced by Jemima Khan — was widely acclaimed at the United Kingdom National Film Awards on Monday.

The movie bagged four awards during the film festival including best screenplay, best British film, best director and best supporting actor.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima announced that her film won four awards at the National Film Awards last night, saying that she felt grateful and happy for it.



Jemima, the screenwriter and producer of this movie, won the award for Best Screenplay. The film was awarded Best Supporting Actor for Asim Chaudhry's remarkable performance.



Moreover, Shekhar Kapur won the Best Director award and the Best British Film award.

The film features Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Lily James, Emma Thompson, and Shazad Latif.

It centres around the protagonist Zoe — a filmmaker played by actress James — as she navigates the modern dating world, parallel to her neighbour and childhood friend Kazim (Latif) as he pursues an arranged marriage with a bride (Aly) from Pakistan. The arranged marriage doesn’t work out as both Shazad and Sajal go their separate ways, pursuing their own things.