Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were always ‘served on a silver salver’: ‘Too spoiled’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for being the kind of man that’s ‘permanently destined to prove himself wrong’.
These thoughts and claims have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
She started the entire conversation off saying, “The Sussexes could well have had an apartment that was on a similar scale to the Waleses’ joint – if they had so chosen.”
According to Express.co.uk, she added, “Harry, a man permanently destined to prove himself wrong, even admits something similar in Spare. He writes that living at Nott Cott 'got so bad that one day I had to phone Granny. I told her we needed a new place to live'."
Before concluding Ms. Elser added, “What the Grant report reminds us is that so much, if not everything, was essentially served up to Harry and Meghan on a silver salver by a liveried footman, and yet they still felt they were hard done by.”
