4 law enforcers martyred in Sherani checkpost attack

Former NCHD chairman using his office to serve his party's political purposes, govt's summary says
Man sets fire to pages of Holy Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque on occasion of Eid ul Adha
Police say prisoners attacked jail officials while exiting their barracks for Eid prayers
Prime Minister Shehbaz urges people to take special care of those who became homeless due to last year's floods
The premier thanks the Turkish president for inviting him to his swearing-in ceremony
PTI spreading negative propaganda about DG ISPR's press conference, says Chohan