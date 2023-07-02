 
National

4 law enforcers martyred in Sherani checkpost attack

Security personnel kill one attacker in response; search operation underway

By Salman Ashraf
July 02, 2023
People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File
QUETTA: Four security personnel were martyred Sunday when unidentified gunmen attacked a checkpost in Balochistan's Sherani District, the latest attack on law enforcers.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.