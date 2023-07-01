VIDEO: Shaheen Afridi sets record with four-wicket over in T20 Blast

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket — Twitter/@_FaridKhan

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's young star pacer, set a record by becoming the first bowler to take four wickets in the first over of the innings in a T20 match on Friday.

The 23-year-old fast bowler achieved the feat during the ongoing Vitality Blast while playing for Nottinghamshire against Birmingham Bears.

The left-hand bowler claimed the wickets on the first, second, fifth and sixth balls of the maiden over.

Shaheen dismissed Bears' captain Alex Davies and then Chris Benjamin, both for a duck, on the first two balls of the over. Despite missing a hat-trick, he got rid of Dan Mousley and Ed Barnard on the final two deliveries of the over.



He finished with impressive figures of 4-29 in four overs but was unable to help his team secure victory in the match.

The Bears chased down the 169-run target in 19.1 overs. Opener Robert Yates smacked 65 runs off 46 balls, leading his team to a two-wicket victory.

Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell and Jake Lintott scored 19, 27 and 27 not out, respectively, and provided the finishing touches.

Currently, the Bears are at the top of the points table in the North Group, with 10 wins in 13 matches. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire are in fourth place as they have won seven matches out of 13.

This is the 21st edition of the tournament which was the first precision T20 league when it started in June 2003 as the Twenty20 Cup.

Shaheen signed for Nottinghamshire Outlaws for this year’s Blast. In the 2020 edition of the tournament, he briefly represented Hampshire Hawks. In a match against Middlesex, he took four wickets on four deliveries.