PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan exchange Eid ul Adha greetings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Anakara on June 4, 2023. — Twitter/@PakPMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and exchanged greetings on auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.



During the telephonic conversation, PM Shehbaz felicitated the government and the people of Turkey on this auspicious occasion. Reciprocating PM Shehbaz's sentiments, President Erdogan extended warm Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan meaning that Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (tomorrow) with religious fervour and zeal.

Muslims across the globe celebrate the holy festival every year on the 10th of Zilhajj by slaughtering animals such as goats, sheep, and cows. The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Shehbaz also felicitated the Turkish president and its public on this auspicious occasion. The premier thanked the Turkish president for inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further enhance mutual cooperation in economic, defence and other fields.

They agreed that the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad, will provide a leadership driven and forward oriented impetus to further strengthen the close fraternal relations between the two countries, especially in the economic domain.

World leaders wish Muslims on Eid

Earlier today, world leaders have sent their wishes and blessings to Muslims as the faithful celebrate Eid ul Adha in several countries after the end of the Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah.

Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended well wishes to the Muslims celebrating the festival and who have offered the Hajj pilgrimage.

"Wishing all Muslims a blessed Eid al-Adha filled with celebration, community, and service to others. We also extend well wishes to those participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor," the top United States diplomat wrote on Twitter.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave his best wishes to the Muslims on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all celebrating #EidAlAdha. At a time of division and conflict, let’s draw inspiration from the values of compassion and solidarity that inspire this celebration. Eid Mubarak," the UN chief wrote on Twitter.

Scotland's First Minister Hamza Yousuf also wished the Muslims in the country and around the world a happy Eid.

"For Muslims all over the globe, it is an important time to reiterate the values of devotion, thanksgiving and charity. Eid Mubarak," the Pakistani-origin Scottish leader wrote.