'The Office' star Rainn Wilson opens up about spiritual journey, power of comedy

Rainn Wilson, known for his role as Dwight Schrute in "The Office," has embarked on a personal spiritual journey.

During a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, he spoke with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager about his book, "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution," which explores how embracing spirituality can help navigate the challenges of our time, including racism, sexism, materialism, and climate change.

Throughout his time on "The Office" and while creating projects for his company SoulPancake, Wilson has been on a profound spiritual journey to discover true happiness.

Initially, he pursued comedy and acting for practical reasons, but as he interacted with fans who shared how the show impacted their lives, his perspective shifted. Wilson realized the gratifying nature of bringing laughter and positivity to others, leading him to appreciate the importance of acting with grace and divine light.

“But it’s been really gratifying. And as I’ve moved along in my life and gained a little bit more wisdom, I realized that to act in grace, to act in divine light is something that we all do more of.”

