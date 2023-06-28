'The Office' star Rainn Wilson opens up about spiritual journey, power of comedy

Rainn Wilson, known for his role as Dwight Schrute in "The Office," has embarked on a personal spiritual journey.
During a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, he spoke with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager about his book, "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution," which explores how embracing spirituality can help navigate the challenges of our time, including racism, sexism, materialism, and climate change.
Throughout his time on "The Office" and while creating projects for his company SoulPancake, Wilson has been on a profound spiritual journey to discover true happiness.
Initially, he pursued comedy and acting for practical reasons, but as he interacted with fans who shared how the show impacted their lives, his perspective shifted. Wilson realized the gratifying nature of bringing laughter and positivity to others, leading him to appreciate the importance of acting with grace and divine light.
“But it’s been really gratifying. And as I’ve moved along in my life and gained a little bit more wisdom, I realized that to act in grace, to act in divine light is something that we all do more of.”
While working on "The Office" and his company SoulPancake, Wilson underwent a transformative experience, recognizing the profound impact of comedy and positive engagement on others' lives. This realization led him to embrace acting with grace and divine light, shifting his perspective from practicality to the intrinsic value of bringing joy and inspiration to others.
