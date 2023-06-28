Margot Robbie makes an entrance in Barbie Pink as she visits Australia

Margot Robbie made a stunning entrance in Sydney, Australia, as she continued the press tour for her upcoming film "Barbie." The 32-year-old star embodied the iconic toy character, showcasing a head-to-toe vintage Chanel ensemble on Tuesday.

Portraying the beloved toy character in the upcoming movie, Robbie made a grand entrance at Sydney airport, clad in a stunning vintage Chanel ensemble that would have made Barbie herself proud.

The actress effortlessly pulled off a head-to-toe pink theme, accompanied by two pastel pink Steamline suitcases. Her attire featured a light pink tweed blazer adorned with yellow checks, perfectly matched with a cropped white bandeau top and high-waisted light gray pants.

The meticulously crafted airport look was the result of collaboration between Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal, who took to Instagram to showcase the actress in her glamorous Barbie press outfit, captioning the photo "#MargotRobbie in #Chanel SS1996."



Mukamal further revealed that the inspiration for Robbie's ensemble came from a 1990s runway show, featuring supermodel Claudia Schiffer wearing an almost identical Chanel outfit.

As Robbie gracefully navigated through the bustling Sydney airport, her sleek, straight blonde hair flawlessly complemented her attire. She completed the look with a small black Chanel purse, black oval shades, a Chanel belt, and the iconic slingback pumps synonymous with the revered fashion house.