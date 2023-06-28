Police arrest attacker who fired at Latif Khosa's Lahore home

Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa speaks following the gun attack at his residence, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

The Lahore police have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in firing at the house of former Punjab governor and senior lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, the police told Geo News on Wednesday.

Punjab Police DIG Investigation Kamran Adil said the suspect, involved in the attack on the senior politician's home in Lahore, is already wanted in 14 cases of firing.

"The suspect's next target was Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan," the police official revealed, speaking about the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader.



He added that the suspect Mohsin, alias Lamba, is a resident of Samanabad, an area in Lahore's Millat Park.

The suspect told the police that he was given money by Zubair Khan Niazi, after which he opened fire at Khosa's house.



"The suspect was used to create tension in the ties between the lawyers and the government," DIG investigation said.

Earlier this month, the politician's driver sustained injuries after a gun attack was launched by unidentified gunmen at his house in Lahore.

According to the politician, he remained safe in the attack, but the attackers fled the scene.

“I was listening to a client’s case at home. My driver came in and said he had been shot,” Khosa said, sharing details about the incident.

The veteran PPP politician said he saw holes in the house door when he stepped outside to check. “Kalashnikov was used to fire at my house. Such tactics won’t work. We stand with the chief justice.”

Meanwhile, the PPP had abruptly suspended the basic membership of both Khosa and Ahsan, reportedly for violating the party's discipline. On the other hand, the differences between the party and senior leaders have also grown amid the country's deteriorating political landscape.

Talking exclusively to Geo News, PPP Central Punjab chapter President Rana Farooq Saeed confirmed that the basic membership of the duo had been suspended — apparently after they showed support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.