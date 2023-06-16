Gun attack on Latif Khosa's residence injures his driver

Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa speaks following the gun attack at his residence, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

A gun attack took place at the residence of former Punjab governor Latif Khosa in Lahore late Thursday night, the senior politician confirmed.

According to Khosa, his driver had been injured in the attack by unidentified gunmen, who fled the scene. The prominent jurist himself remained safe in the attack.

“I was listening to a client’s case at home. My driver came in and said he had been shot,” Khosa said, sharing details about the incident.

The veteran Pakistan People's Party (PPP) politician said he saw holes in the house door when he stepped outside to check. “Kalashnikov was used to fire at my house. Such tactics won’t work. We stand with the chief justice.”

Owais Shafiq, a superintendent of police, reached the ex-governor's residence following the incident while an investigation into the attack began.

According to the police, gunmen launched seven fires at Khosa’s home. The bullets, one of which injured the driver, hit the car piercing through the residence’s door, the police added.

The police is using closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, the police recovered four bullet shells outside Khosa’s residence and found two bullet marks on the main gate. No trace of the suspects has been found through the CCTV installed outside the house.

“A case will be registered on the request of Sardar Latif Khosa,” the police said.

Senior politician Aitzaz Ahsan has condemned the attack on Khosa’s residence. “Firing at Latif Khosa's house is the act of Gullu Butts,” he alleged.