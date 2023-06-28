Weather update: Heat and humidity to grip Pakistan cities in next 24 hours

Volunteers distribute free lemon water to passersby following hot weather at Bohar Bazaar in Rawalpindi on June 23, 2023. — Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast Wednesday mentions weather will likely remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature will remain 29°C, while the maximum will be between 34°C and 36°C. There is a chance of drizzle during the morning and night, while light rain is also likely, the Met Office said.

Humidity in the air will be at 70%, and winds blowing from the southwest will be at 10 kilometres per hour, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, rain/wind thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The temperature recorded in Islamabad this morning was 27°C, Lahore 28°C, Karachi 30°C, Peshawar 26°C, Quetta 24°C. Gilgit 22°C, Murree 16°C and Muzaffarabad 23°C.

A day earlier, at least 22 people in Islamabad and Mardan died due to heatstroke amid extreme heat gripping the country.

Eighteen people died due to sunstroke in Mardan on June 24 (Saturday), Mardan Medical Complex chief Dr Tariq Mehmood said, adding that most victims of heatstroke were women over 50.



Moreover, according to officials, at least four people died of heatstroke in Islamabad in the same period.

Several cities across the country experienced sweltering weather last week, with unannounced power outages compounding the miseries of the masses.