Weather update: Pre-monsoon rains expected from June 25 to 30

Commuters drive through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast pre-monsoon rains in the country from June 25 (today) as the prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to subside.

In this regard, the Met Office advised the authorities concerned to remain alert, saying that pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorms are predicted in upper and central parts from June 25 to 30 with occasional gaps.

The PMD said that the moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from the Arabian Sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on June 25.



"Rain/wind-thundershower — with few heavy falls — is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahudin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from June 24 (night) to 30 with occasional gaps," said the met department.

"Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from June 26 to 29, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27 to 28," it added.

What are the impacts?

The Met Office said that heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore on June 26 and 27 and it may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on June 27.

"During dust storms/wind-thunderstorm and heavy falls the loose structure like electric poles, solar panels etc may damage and the general public is advised to stay at safe places during dust thunderstorms and heavy showers," the advisory said.

"All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period," it added.