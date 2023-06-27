Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub on ‘insecure stars’ who had his roles reduced in movies

'Scoop' star Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub opens up about lead actors who had his scenes reduced in fear that he would steal the spotlight

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, the actor, has recently disclosed that some of his "insecure" co-stars have reduced his character's screen time or trimmed his lines due to their fear of being overshadowed by him.



Arshad Warsi recently shared that some insecure stars would get his lines edited because they thought he would steal the scene. Zeeshan also acknowledged that he has faced the same situation in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan.

He revealed, "This has happened to me, it has happened often, and it has happened majorly. So often, in rehearsals, they can tell if I’m running away with the scene, and when you see the script the next day, the entire character graph has been changed."

Ayyub continued, "Sometimes, you get this shock after the edit, when you’re watching the film at a screening. And you realize that scenes have been cut, the camera is no longer on you.”

“This has happened a lot, and on some level, I’ve gotten used to it. But yes, it feels equally bad each time."

Zeeshan disclosed during the conversation that he is in the process of negotiating with the producers of his upcoming project to be credited with a "special appearance" due to his reduced role in the film.

He shared, "You’ll know it when you see it, you’ll wonder how I could have agreed to this project."

Zeeshan is currently enjoying the success of his Netflix crime-thriller series Scoop. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series stars Karishma Tanna as the lead.