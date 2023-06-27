K-pop group MAMAMOO’s Hwasa to leave her company

They are rumours surrounding the idol which claim she will be joining the agency P Nation

Hwasa from the K-pop group MAMAMOO will be leaving her agency RBW. They released a statement announcing the news on June 27th.

They are rumours surrounding the idol which claim she will be joining the agency formed by Gangnam Style singer PSY, P Nation.

“Hello, this is RBW.

First of all, we sincerely thank everyone who love and support our agency’s artist MAMAMOO.

We inform you that our exclusive contract with Hwasa, who we have worked together with until now, recently expired. After careful discussion with Hwasa, we mutually decided to wrap up our beautiful journey together.

We will continue to provide our full support so that MAMAMOO-like activities can continue individually and together by MOOMOO’s sides.

We sincerely express deep gratitude to Hwasa who has shared joys and sorrows together with us for a long time, and please send much support and encouragement to Hwasa who will continue activities in diverse fields.

Thank you.”

Fans of the idol began to suspect that she might be leaving the agency earlier when it was reported that her contract would be coming to an end in June.