Int'l institutions term BISP as Pakistan's most-transparent welfare programme: Farzana Raja

DALLAS: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) former chair, Farzana Raja, said the programme — initiated in Pakistan to alleviate poverty and empower women — is acknowledged as the most transparent social uplift initiative by international financial institutions and development partners.



She added that its benefits are directly reaching the general public. Raja mentioned that BISP is a political programme, benefitting the poorest of the poor families of Pakistan, which should not be subject to political opposition.



Her comments came during a special guest speech at an event. titled 'Poverty Alleviation and Women Empowerment in Pakistan', organised by the South Asia Democracy Watch in Dallas, Texas.

The event was graced by prominent figures from political, social, and various fields in the city. South Asia Democracy Watch President Amir Makhani welcomed Raja, who was the guest of honour.

In her speech, Raja said BISP is a unique welfare program in Pakistan that has no precedent in the past. She spoke about facing numerous internal and external challenges in initiating this programme, but never lost courage, as a result of which the country now has a successful welfare program that has been recognised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international financial institutions.

She suggested that corporate social responsibility and targeted subsidies model should be adopted to enhance the scope of benefits to include more needy families in the programme as well as increase the credibility to gain more support at the international level.

At the event, Gendercide Awareness Project President and Founder Beverly Hill was also present. In her opening speech, she mentioned that gendercide is a global issue, with over 3.2 million women becoming victims of gender-based violence every year.

Among them, she added, 38% of girls are killed through prenatal sex determination, 31% are underage and married, and 9% die due to the lack of reproductive health facilities. Thirteen percent of girls die before reaching the age of four due to neglect, she said.

Hill emphasised the urgent need for the world to find a solution to this serious issue. It is not just a problem for developing countries but also for developed societies, where women are dying every moment due to gender-based violence, she highlighted. Hill praised Raja's efforts for the progress and welfare of women in Pakistan.

Member of the Texas State Assembly, Terry Meza, also praised Raja's services and presented her with a certificate of appreciation from the Texas State Assembly and the Texas flag. On this occasion, Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanzada and Dr Nasreen presented traditional gifts from Sindh. Other members of the South Asia Democracy Watch, including Aftab Siddiqui, Barrister Tauseef Kamal, and Raja Muzafar, were also present at the occcassion.