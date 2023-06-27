'Titanic' star and famous theatre teacher Lew Palter dies at 94

Lew Palter's daughter Catherine Palter confirms the death of father

Titanic star Lew Palter has passed away at the age of 94 after suffering from lung cancer.

Lew, who was not just a renowned actor but was also a respectable and beloved theatre teacher, was 94-year-old when he died at his home in Los Angeles.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor had already passed away on May 21, but the Hollywood Reporter received a confirmation by his daughter, Catherine Palter on Monday, June 26.

Lew, 94, was widely-known for his role in the most-watched film, Titanic, in which he played a business tycoon and a co-owner of Macy’s, Isidor Straus. In the film, his character dies on the ship with his wife, Ida, played by late actress Elsa Raven.

Besides playing a vital role in Titanic, the late actor has also been a part of multiple TV shows and films. The Flying Nun, First Monday in October, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law were some of his much-acclaimed projects.

After starring in James Camron’s directed film in 1997, Lew Palter bid farewell to his film career and became an acting teacher at CalArts school of Theatre, where he worked until 2013.