Jazz acquire John Collins in trade with Hawks for Rudy Gay

John Collins was traded by the Atlanta Hawks to the Utah Jazz in an NBA deal for swingman Rudy Gay and a future draft pick, according to multiple reports.AFP

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming NBA free agency period, the Utah Jazz have acquired talented forward John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks.

In exchange for Collins, the Jazz have sent swingman Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick to the Hawks. This trade, which is set to be finalised on July 6, has caught the attention of basketball fans and experts alike.



The deal not only bolsters the Jazz's frontcourt but also provides the Hawks with a substantial trade exception of $25.3 million, the largest in the NBA. The move showcases the Jazz's determination to strengthen their roster and improve upon their 37-45 record from last season. Collins, a native of Utah, brings his athleticism, scoring ability, and rebounding prowess to a lineup that already features standout players such as Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

According to sources, the Hawks were looking to shed Collins' contract, which had three years and $78 million remaining. This trade enables them to create flexibility in their cap space while potentially pursuing other free agents or bolstering their roster to complement star guard Trae Young.

Commenting on the trade, an NBA insider stated, "The Jazz have made a calculated move by acquiring John Collins. He is a talented and versatile player who will provide additional scoring options alongside Markkanen and Kessler. This trade not only strengthens the Jazz's frontcourt but also creates an opportunity for Collins to excel in his home state."

Furthermore, the departure of Rudy Gay marks the end of his two-season stint with the Jazz. Gay, a veteran presence in the league, averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season. His experience and scoring ability will be missed by the Jazz, but the team believes that Collins' arrival will compensate for the loss.