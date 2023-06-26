‘Never been prouder’: Ariana Grande pens sweet birthday post for her childhood self

Ariana Grande celebrates her 30th birthday with an adorable picture from her childhood

Ariana Grande commemorated her 30th birthday on Monday by sharing a nostalgic throwback photo on Instagram. The Positions singer was pictured smiling in front of a Christmas tree, donning an outfit inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

"hbd, tiny !i trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you," she captioned the post, adding, “30”

Ariana Grande's outfit choice in the throwback photo is likely a reference to her upcoming role in the highly anticipated film Wicked, a musical adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, where she is set to portray Glinda, the good witch.

Cynthia Erivo, Grande's co-star in Wicked who will be playing Elphaba, wished her a happy birthday in the comments section of the post.

"Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in your life at this moment in time," she wrote. "May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here's to many more years my love ❤️"

Jennifer Garner also sent her wishes to Ariana Grande on her birthday, referencing her 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, where her character yearns to be "30, flirty, and thriving."

"If you're not flirty and thriving, I don't know who is—happy birthday, @arianagrande !! XX," Garner commented.

Kris Jenner, who was featured in Grande’s Thank U, Next video also chimed in, writing, "Happy Birthday sending lots of love!!!