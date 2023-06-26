 
National

SC bench hearing military trial pleas dissolved once again on third hearing

Bench dissolved after govt raises objection to Justice Shah's inclusion in bench

By Maryam Nawaz
June 26, 2023
Seven-member Supreme Court bench formed to hear the petitions challenging the military trials of civilians. — Supreme Court website
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court bench hearing the petitions filed against the trial of civilians in military courts dissolved for the second time on Monday, after the federal government raised objections against the inclusion of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in the bench.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon...