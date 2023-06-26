SC bench hearing military trial pleas dissolved once again on third hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court bench hearing the petitions filed against the trial of civilians in military courts dissolved for the second time on Monday, after the federal government raised objections against the inclusion of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in the bench.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon...
