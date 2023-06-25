Zeenat Aman says Bollywood was more ‘interested in my face than intellect’

Zeenat Aman recalls leveraging her looks in the industry as her looks were valued more than her intellect

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, has reflected on the past and discussed how some individuals in the industry were more interested in her physical appearance than her intellectual capabilities.

In a recent interview, Zeenat revealed that although she used her looks to her advantage, she also took on roles that “pushed the envelope”.

She acknowledged that certain incidents from her life continue to be a point of discussion for people, but she stressed that some bad experiences from decades ago should not define her entire life.

In a new interview with Vogue India, Zeenat said, "I realized early on that the world desired youth and beauty from women in the film industry. So I leveraged my looks, but I also chose roles that pushed the envelope.”

“Still, there was far more interest in my face and figure than there ever was in my intellect. This is one reason that I have loved aging—it has evened the scales."

She went on to add, “I have led a life of breathtaking highs and profound lows. There is nothing I regret, and nobody that I owe. Any shame or fear that has ever dogged me has long evaporated.”

“There are incidents in my life that the public cling to and that are dredged up again and again. I am aware of these, and becoming increasingly immune to them. My life is not defined by a few bad days that transpired many decades ago, and I need neither sympathy nor defence. I am content with myself.”