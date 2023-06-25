Chrissy Teigen defies bad hair day, remains unfazed

Renowned author of the Cravings cookbook, Chrissy Teigen, is proving once again that her mood cannot be dampened by a mere hairstyle.
In a recent Instagram post, the 37-year-old shared an endearing throwback picture of herself as a child, donning a less-than-pleased expression while sporting a perm.
Teigen humorously captioned the nostalgic snapshot, "Permed bangs and still judging u," amusing her followers with her witty remark.
Adding to the playful banter, Teigen's husband, the talented musician John Legend, chimed in the comments section with a lighthearted response, simply stating, "Tooooooons."
