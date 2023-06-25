Frederic Forrest, Oscar-nominated star, dies at 86

Frederic Forrest's cause of death has remained shrouded

Frederic Forrest, known for his multiple famous roles, has breathed his last at his home in Santa Monica, Calif, at 86.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cause of the death has been unknown because it was still under wraps. However, the star was suffering from a long illness.

"The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months.



He was a remarkable actor and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace," his fellow star in the 1979 film, The Rose, Bette Midler, tweeted.

Forrest's was best known for Valley Girl, 21 Jump Street, Apocalypse Now.



While his career also boasted, the credits included Lonesome Dove, The Conversation, One from the Heart, Hammett, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, and Die Kinder.

The actor had tied the knot to his college love Nancy Ann Whitaker from 1960 to 1963 and later walked down the aisle with actress Marilu Henner from 1980 to 1983.