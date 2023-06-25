Heart-stopping moments as Orcas target sailboats in Gibraltar waters

Orcas are attacking boats in Europe.—CNN

During an Ocean Race near Gibraltar, a terrifying incident unfolded as a pod of orcas launched an aggressive attack on the participating boats.

Team JAJO, one of the crews in the race, faced several heart-stopping minutes when their boat was targeted by the orcas. Captured on video, the footage shows the killer whales, also known as orcas, encircling the Dutch yacht before swiftly accelerating towards it. The orcas rammed into the boat and bit the rudders while the crew desperately banged on the hull, hoping to drive them away.

Skipper Jelmer van Beek from Team JAJO described the encounter as a scary and dangerous moment. Three orcas approached their boat head-on, relentlessly attacking the rudders. Despite acknowledging the beauty of these animals, van Beek emphasized the risks they posed. Reacting quickly, the crew took down the sails and reduced the boat's speed to deter the orcas. Fortunately, after a few attacks, the orcas eventually retreated.

Organizers confirmed that another team, Mirpuri/Trifork Racing from Portugal, also experienced an encounter with orcas during the race. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages reported in either incident.

The orca attack on the sailboats near Gibraltar serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of marine encounters. While orcas are magnificent creatures renowned for their intelligence, their behaviour can be unpredictable, particularly when they feel threatened or are protecting their territory.

The Ocean Race, a prestigious global sailing competition, attracts participants from around the world. Navigating challenging waters, the race tests the skills and resilience of the crews. However, encounters with marine wildlife, like the recent orca attack, underscore the need for sailors to be prepared for unexpected scenarios and prioritize safety measures.

As the race continues, participants and organizers remain vigilant, taking necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of the crews and minimize potential conflicts with marine life.