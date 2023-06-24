Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cannot afford banking on another dud deal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly can no longer afford to sign off on a dud deal, given their current financial standing.



PR expert and GoUp's chief executive Edward Coram-James issued these claims.

He started the conversation by noting that the couple simply “cannot afford another dud” deal being thrown their way.



Especially since their path seems to be ‘narrowing as we speak’.

This warning has come even though Mr Coram-James is hopefuly for a ‘way back’ for the Sussexes.

In his interview with Express, Mr Coram-James weighed in on everything and said, “There is a way back for them, but that path is narrowing.”

But in order to do that, “they need to keep to their content output commitments for any other projects that they are working on, to show themselves to be reliable partners.”

“They also need to see their popularity rise again, or at the very least stabilize,” he warned during the course of his chat with the outlet.

While urging the couple to “drop their asking price” he also noted that “the return of their popularity hinges on these charitable causes” like Invictus.

Before concluding he also went on to say, “If they care to listen to their crisis communications team, then this should be achievable, as there is a straightforward formula to it.”