Drake urges fans to support his book of poetry

Drake is asking fans to go buy his newly launched poetry book, which the R&B icon announced on Friday.

With a title that dismisses titles, Drake announced that “TITLES RUIN EVERYTHING A STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS BY KENZA SAMIR & AUBREY GRAHAM,” is set to release on Saturday via his retail site drakerelated.com and other select vendors.

Drake has launched the poetry book in partnership with his songwriting associate Kenza Samir.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” Drake captioned the photo of a blue book with the above mentioned title on the cover.

Drake teased the project in 2022, during the first episode of his radio show Table For One. “Thank you to everybody who helped me with this. Shout-out to Kenza. Kenza, I love you. I want to send you some love,” he said at the time.

“Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year — we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book.”

The musician has worked with the Toronto based artist several times before, including on his 2015 solo mixtape If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late.

The new project comes after Her Loss, a joint LP that saw Drake and 21 Savage collaborate for the third of a trilogy of records following Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake is on the most nominated artists list for the June 25 BET Awards, alongside Glorilla, Lizzo, and 21 Savage.