Sam Smith trends on internet following disastrous stage dive

The dive turned disastrous, as the crowd parted and the person in the video ended up landing harshly

Sam Smith began to trend on social media after a video showing a man diving from a stage went viral. The 31-year-old singer caught attention when the clip was uploaded with the caption: “Sam Smith went to stage dive and nobody caught him.”

The dive quickly turned disastrous, as the crowd parted and the person in the video ended up landing harshly on the ground. Viewers were left in shock as one user wrote: “Sorry i need to keep using this sam smith guy jumping or like idek crowd stage diving thing.”

Another added: “This is absolutely done me Sam Smith stage dive.”

However, it was soon revealed that the internet had been misled into thinking it was Sam Smith who had attempted the dive when in reality it was a man donning a ninja turtles costume who ended up throwing himself off the stage into the crowd at a Vanilla Ice concert taking place in Oregon.

Sam’s fans quickly took to social media to defend him, writing: “Despite various ACCOUNTS spreading false information. Sam Smith DID not stage dive at any Concert,” while another added: “worrying how many people genuinely thought it was Sam Smith in that stage dive clip.”

