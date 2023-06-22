Vidya Balan to play detective in new film 'Neeyat': Watch trailer

Vidya Balan will be playing a detective in upcoming film Neeyat; the makers have finally dropped the official trailer.
The trailer has left fans eager to see what’s in store for them. It sure is going to be a treat for them due to its intriguing and thrilling plot.
The story of the film revolves around the murder investigation of a billionaire, played by Ram Kapoor.
Ram, who is going to play Ashish Kapoor in Neeyat has a close circle of friends and family who have their own tangled up secrets. The plot becomes interesting when Ashish is murdered in one of his own house parties.
This is when Vidya’s character Mira Rao steps in as a detective to investigate the mysterious murder.
Neeyat’s trailer introduces viewers to each and every member of the star cast including Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Shabana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Neeraj Kabi, Dipannita Sharma, Ishika Mehra, Niki Walia and others.
Watch trailer:
The suspense-thriller is produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Amazon Prime.
Neeyat, directed by Anu Menon, is set to release in theatres on July 7, reports India Today.
