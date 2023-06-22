Khloé Kardashian talks ‘new love’ amid bid to leave Tristan Thompson in the dust

Star Khloé Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into the excitement she felt after finding someone who helped ‘take her mind off’ Tristan Thompson.

The meet-cute allegedly occurred while she was helping sister Kim with her Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

At the time, Kim admitted that her intentions were to help Khloé find a new love, and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone caught their eye.

Once Khloé found out she was all in favor, and even told The Kardashians' cameras about her feelings towards the star.

Khloé broke it all down regarding the new beau, in a confessional.

There, she admitted, “I think he's super hot. He's like, a man! I love a good man. He's definitely hot and tall and muscular. I could see him like, ugh, He's so fine.”

She also went on to add, “I've had a little tough year so I'm excited just to be in a new environment and have new energy.”

These insights and claims just a few weeks after she ‘vowed’ never to give Tristan Thompson another chance.

In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, she was even quoted saying, “Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side.”

“What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him.”