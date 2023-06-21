Justice Qazi Faez Isa appointed 29th CJP

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Wednesday approved the appointment of senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa as Pakistan's 29th chief justice, the country's top jurist.
The appointment will be effective from September 17, 2023, with the retirement of incumbent CJP Umar Atta Bandial on September 16, under Article 179 of the Constitution.
Justice Isa will become the 29th top judge of the country when he takes the oath as CJP on September 17. President Alvi will administer the oath to the top judge.
More to follow
