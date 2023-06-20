What are actor Sunita Marshall's thoughts about embracing Islam?

Pakistani model and television actor Sunita Marshall speaking during Nadir Ali's podcast. — YouTube/@Nadiraliofficial

Sunita Marshall, who is a Pakistani model and actor and wife of Hassan Ahmed, said that she has no intention of changing her religion to Islam for now.

Her comments came while speaking during Nadir Ali's podcast, in which the actor also said that neither her husband nor her in-laws have pressurised her into converting to Muslim.

"There is no pressure on converting to Islam from Hassan or from his family. However, people comment on Instagram but it doesn't matter to me," the actor added.



She said that if a person wants to change their religion then they should do it by heart, otherwise, it is useless. When asked if her in-laws have ever pressurised her into converting, Sunita said that no one has ever told her to change her religion, adding that they are all very good to her.

Sunita also talked about her family and the religion her kids follow, saying that the couple needs to have an understanding before getting married so it doesn't create any issues in the future.

"We had taken this decision before our marriage that our kids will follow Islam because I am living with in-laws and they can teach the kids better as their father, grandparents are Muslims."



She said that there has been a trend these days that the kids are told to follow the religion of their choice when they grow up but she didn't do that.

"It is a cultural thing as well as the kids take their father's name. My kids read Quran, offer prayers and fast in Ramadan. I have kept them in one direction or else they would have gotten confused," said Sunita, adding that she is happy with how everything is going.

When asked how she got married, Sunita replied that both according to Islam and Christianity. "We first had a nikah, and then we had a ceremony at a church."