Anwar Maqsood not on social media, son Bilal confirms

Veteran writer Anwar Maqsood (left) and musician Bilal Mqasood. — Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Prominent musician and vocalist, Bilal Maqsood, Monday said Anwar Maqsood, veteran writer and television personality, is "not on social media".

Maqsood took to Twitter to refute the several "fake" accounts made in the octogenarian's name on the micro-blogging site.

"This account is fake‼️ Actually ‘ALL’ accounts in his name are fake," Bilal wrote in his tweet.

He added that his father is not on social media. However, only the videos of him are real. "Only the videos where you see him talking are real."

Bilal categorically mentioned that even the quotes, attributed to the senior artist, floating across the internet and on messaging services with his pictures are "not his."

"Even the quotes with his pictures are not his," he tweeted.