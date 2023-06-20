Penn Badgely dubbed as ‘kind, devoted’ dad in rare Father’s day tribute by wife

Penn Badgley received some love from his wife, Domino Kirke, as she lauded him for being a ‘devoted’ date in sweet Father’s Day tribute.



The musician, 39, shared a carousel of images featuring the You actor doting on his two-year-old son, James. One image also showed Badgley recording a podcast with him and one just showed him smiling while looking at the camera.

“To a real, patient, kind, devoted, sexy one,” the singer wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “We’ve slept about 7 hrs total this week, but I can say without question there’s no one I’d rather be sleep deprived with. You’re so loved @pennbadgley #happyfathersday.”

Badgley and Kirke tied the knot in 2017 after three years of dating. In February 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child together after multiple miscarriages.



“On the road again,” Kirke wrote via Instagram at the time. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

Kirke, who welcomed on Cassius, now 14, in 2009 with ex Morgan O’Kane, shared that the Gossip Girl alum is also a great step-dad.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2019, she said, “He’s a really good stepdad,”

She added, “He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him. It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely uncharted territory for me ’cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”