PPP's Murtaza Wahab becomes mayor of Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab while taking oath on June 19, 2023 in Karachi in this still taken from video. — YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab on Monday took oath as the mayor of Karachi after he defeated Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman in the mayoral elections.

Wahab's oath was administered by Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chohan.

Following Wahab's oath, his deputy Salman Abdullah also took oath of office.

On June 15, the elections for the mayoral position were held in which Wahab took the lead by securing 173 votes while JI's Karachi chief bagged 160 votes.

The result was also the same for the elections held for deputy mayor, with PPP's Salman Abdullah securing the seat and JI's Saifuddin Saif coming in second.

The dramatic turnaround was followed by JI allegations that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Sindh administration used muscle power and money to ensure victory for their candidates, which the PPP leaders including Wahab rejected.



Following Wahab's win, the workers of PPP and JI clashed outside the Arts Council — which was the polling station for the mayoral election.

The oath-taking ceremony of the mayor and deputy mayor was attended by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, various ministers and advisers.

— This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.