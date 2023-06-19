Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan star in Netflix's action-packed spy-thriller 'Heart of Stone'

Netflix's highly-anticipated spy thriller "Heart of Stone" is set to captivate audiences with its intense action and star-studded cast.

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt took center stage at the global live event Tudum in São Paulo, Brazil, where they unveiled the first full trailer for the film.

Directed by Tom Harper, this thrilling feature is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11th. The story revolves around Rachel Stone (played by Gadot), an incredibly skilled spy who also harbors a secret identity as a member of the Charter—an undercover organization employing cutting-edge technology to neutralize potential global threats.

"You know the commitment you've made," cautions Sophie Okonedo's character in the trailer. "No friendships, no attachments. Our mission is far too crucial."

As the trailer unfolds with adrenaline-fueled sequences, we witness Stone, portrayed by Gadot, engaging in intense situations such as a motorcycle pursuit and descending a mountain using a parachute. The weight of her responsibilities begins to weigh on her, and she remarks, “They have no idea what they’re capable of. I need to shut it all down.”

Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready also make appearances in this film, which boasts a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers for this thrilling production.