Romain Ntamack's last-minute heroics secure Toulouse's 22nd top 14 crown. AFP

In an intense and thrilling French Top 14 final, Toulouse emerged victorious with a superb late try from Romain Ntamack, clinching their record-extending 22nd domestic crown.

The match marked a showdown between Toulouse and La Rochelle, with the latter aiming for a historic double after their recent Champions Cup triumph.

The game started at a rapid pace, with both teams trading penalties. Toulouse took the lead when Santiago Chocobares seized an opportunity created by Jonathan Danty's mistake, scoring a try converted by Thomas Ramos. However, La Rochelle fought back and leveled the score at 13-13 by halftime, with Tawera Kerr-Barlow diving over the line.

After the break, La Rochelle displayed determination as Uini Atonio powered through for a try, which Antoine Hastoy converted, giving them a 20-13 advantage. Toulouse, led by the influential Antoine Dupont, responded with Ramos successfully kicking three penalties to regain the lead at 22-20 with 18 minutes remaining.

The tension intensified as both sides exchanged penalties, leaving La Rochelle ahead at 26-22 with only nine minutes left on the clock. At this critical juncture, Ntamack missed an opportunity to set up an attacking lineout near La Rochelle's 22 with an overcooked kick. It seemed like a costly mistake that would cost Toulouse the match.

But in a stunning turn of events, Ntamack redeemed himself by breaking free from his own half and embarking on a remarkable 60-meter sprint to score the winning try. The conversion by Ramos sealed Toulouse's triumph and ignited jubilant celebrations among their supporters.

The victory secured Toulouse's continued dominance in French rugby and denied La Rochelle their first-ever Top 14 title and a historic double. Ntamack's heroics, which saw him transform from a potential scapegoat to a match-winning figure, will be remembered as a memorable moment in the history of the competition.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming Rugby World Cup, where Ntamack is expected to play a prominent role for France as they host the tournament. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, was present at the match and is also anticipated to attend the opening match of the World Cup, featuring Les Bleus against New Zealand on September 8th, at the same stadium where Toulouse celebrated their triumph.