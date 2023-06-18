Ashes 2023: Missed chances haunt England as Khawaja leads Aussie fightback

Australia´s Usman Khawaja celebrates after reaching his century during play on day two of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 17, 2023.—AFP

Usman Khawaja's exceptional batting performance dealt a blow to England's aspirations as he crafted an unbeaten century on a captivating second day of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Khawaja's elegant left-handed strokes steered Australia to a strong position of 311-5, a mere 82 runs adrift of England's first-innings total.

Khawaja's innings were not devoid of drama. Fortunate to survive when a Stuart Broad delivery bowled him on 112 due to a no-ball, he further frustrated the English side. Throughout the day, England missed several opportunities, including two missed chances behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow.

The morning session witnessed an exhilarating battle as England skillfully exploited favourable overhead conditions, reducing Australia to 67-3 in response to England's declaration at 393-8. Stuart Broad's fiery encounter with David Warner resulted in the dismissal of Warner, followed by a sensational catch by Bairstow to send Marnus Labuschagne back to the pavilion. Ben Stokes, proving his fitness to bowl, claimed the prized wicket of Steve Smith.

Despite these setbacks, Khawaja remained resolute, forging vital partnerships with Travis Head, who contributed with a half-century, and Cameron Green. Moeen Ali, in his impactful return to Test cricket, dismissed both Head and Green. Even when Australia found themselves struggling at 220-5, Khawaja found an ally in Alex Carey, and together they built an unbroken partnership of 91 runs. Bairstow's drop, missing an opportunity to dismiss Carey on 26, added to England's list of missed chances.

By the close of play, Australia had positioned themselves to potentially surpass England's first-innings total, a crucial advantage on the deteriorating dry pitch as the match progresses.

The second day of the Test witnessed a tactical shift as Australia adopted a more defensive approach in response to England's aggressive play. The morning session saw a higher number of maiden overs than the entire previous day, with Australia scoring at a slow rate of just over two runs per over. England's Ben Stokes constantly adjusted his bowling options, utilising seven bowlers in the session alone.

Khawaja's century marked a significant turning point for Australia. Despite carrying a lower average in England, he exhibited composure and determination, leading the fightback alongside Head, Green, and Carey. Khawaja's elegant strokeplay was evident as he capitalised on loose deliveries from England's pace bowlers. His century, the first Ashes ton outside of Sydney, was celebrated with great enthusiasm, including throwing his bat in the air. Khawaja's resilience and crucial contributions in the rearguard partnerships highlighted his value to Australia's innings.

However, Khawaja's jubilation was momentarily halted in Broad's first over with the second new ball when he was cleanly beaten and then called back due to a no-ball. Australia's fortunes continued as Carey survived two near-dismissals, further consolidating their position.

England's missed opportunities could prove costly in the context of the match. With the pitch expected to deteriorate further, England must regroup and seize their chances to regain control of the game.