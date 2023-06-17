Eat dark chocolate to put your body in healthy hyperdrive

This picture shows pieces of dark chocolate. — Unsplash/File

Chocolate is one of the most frequently consumed foods and makes everything better, but did you know that according to science, dark chocolate can make you better too?

Dark chocolate, in particular, can improve your mood and make you happier. It also abounds in healthy nutrients like minerals and antioxidants that can improve your overall health.

Due to its high fibre content, dark chocolate aids in combating fatigue. It contains magnesium, which may aid in better sleep for you. Dark chocolate flavanols may provide UV (ultraviolet) ray protection for your skin as you head outside for a day in the sun.

Those flavonols may aid in the prevention of some cancers in addition to improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure.

You can better understand how your guilty pleasure can benefit you by reading the information that follows.

The difference

A recent study showed that those who consumed dark chocolate (85% cacao) for three weeks experienced fewer side effects than the control group, demonstrating that the calming effects of chocolate are real.

The fact that the 70% cacao group did not have the same outcome suggests that the amount of cacao may matter. So, compared to milk chocolate, dark chocolate may be more effective at elevating your mood.

In addition, dark chocolate contains significant amounts of minerals like phosphorous, magnesium, and iron.

In a prior interview with USA TODAY, Dr Travis Nemkov, an assistant research professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, spoke about the vital function of iron in the body.

"Iron is critical for the body to produce haemoglobin, which is the protein in red blood cells that uses iron to transport oxygen throughout the body," he said.

What does the doctor say?

Dr Nemkov said: "Rich sources of iron include fortified cereals, red meat, poultry, fish, oysters, kidney or red beans, lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, tofu, spinach, dark leafy greens, potatoes, cashews, and, most importantly, dark chocolate (45–69% cacao)."

Flavanols, another type of antioxidant found in dark chocolate, may aid in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Side effects?

Moderation is key here, as it is with most things.

The high caloric content of chocolate may eventually cause weight gain. Milk and dark chocolate both have the potential to be high in sugar, though dark chocolate is preferable in this regard.

However, there will probably be more advantages to dark chocolate consumption than disadvantages.