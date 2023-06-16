Priyanka Chopra admits relying on Nick Jonas for maintaining work-life balance

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has admitted that he relied mainly on her husband, Nick Jonas to maintain work-life balance.

According to Priyanka, work-life balance can be maintained if one has a sense of balance with their partner and family.

The Citadel actress told Ocean Drive, “Having a sense of balance with your partner and your family is very important to be able to pull that off.”

“I leaned on my husband, and he came through when I was filming the series (Citadel), but work-life balance is really important."

"This is my career, and this is what I do for a living. But being able to find the time to prioritize what’s important is crucial.”

In the chat show, Priyanka also shared her plans to do more work in the Hollywood film industry: “I feel like I still have a long way to go in my English language work or in Hollywood. I would love to be able to delve deep into my acting work in this part of the world.”

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra was last in the American web-series Citadel. She is all set to return to the silver screen in Bollywood by starring in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, reports India Today.