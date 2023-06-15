K-pop group Enhypen reveal first time they were recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen sat down for an interview with Elle where they revealed the first time that they were recognized by someone on the street. For group member Heesung, it was an interaction that took place on the day of the same interview.
“Today I went to the bank. One of the employees said, ‘You’re in ENHYPEN, right?’ Apparently, the daughter of the bank manager is also a fan.”
For Jay, it was three years ago only a couple of months after their debut when he was recognized at the American embassy in the city of Seoul. He visited the office to renew his passport as he was born in Seattle. “I remember exactly the first time I was recognized after our debut. I went to the U.S embassy in Korea to renew my passport before our overseas schedule.”
Since it was his first time being approached by someone who knew him because of his idol status, he was taken aback by a stranger suddenly calling his name. Because of that, it is an interaction that he remembers quite well.
He added: “Until that point, no one had recognized me on the street. But at the embassy, suddenly [someone goes] ‘Jay?’ Someone came up to me like that so I got so surprised. I remember that really well.”
